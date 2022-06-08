Police blotter: June 8, 2022

Claritzazul Marquez, 20, of La Salle, was charged with retail theft at 5 p.m. Monday at Beck’s, La Salle police said.

Edilzar Reyes-Fernandez, 23, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was charged with no valid driver’s license at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday at 12th Street and First Avenue, Mendota police said.

Lyle L. Legare, 49, of Ottawa, was charged with misdemeanor battery Tuesday in the 400 block of East Washington Street, Ottawa police said.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.