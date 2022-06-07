Police blotter: June 7, 2022

Cassie A. Ashby, 21, of Cherry, was charged with driving while suspended at 9:49 p.m. Monday at Fifth and Tonti streets, La Salle police said.

Sheri L. Armstrong, 48 of rural Marseilles, was charged with domestic battery at 9:39 p.m. Monday in her residence, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Randall G. Balensiefen, 64, of Naplate, was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, trespassing and obstructing a peace officer Tuesday at Ottawa and 19th avenues, Ottawa police said.

