Eyes on Enterprise: New house plant store opens in Ottawa

A new store specializing in all things houseplants recently opened in downtown Ottawa – and more stores are planned in Northern Illinois.

Stephanie and Dave Stacy, who own Garden’s Gate, opened Floret Plants & Provisions this spring at 610 Court St.

“We specialize in unusual and hard-to-find houseplants, but we also have plants that are more common for beginners, collectors, and all sorts of provisions for plants – things to take care of them, plant-themed house decor, all kinds of little goodies,” she said.

Most of the plants are propagated at Garden’s Gate. Stacy said they’re still getting mother plants, but eventually all plants will come from Garden’s Gate, 611 E. Dayton Road, Ottawa.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a very long time, probably 20-plus years,” Stacy said, adding raising a family took priority. “We were able to find a building and to actually move on our dream.”

The building, the former Wide Water Gallery, was under renovation for about three months. They Stacys are waiting on architectural plans for the exterior.

This won’t be the only store of its kind, as the owners plan to open more in the next few years.

“We’re opening five of these locations throughout Northern Illinois in the next four years. Our next store will be open, hopefully, spring 2023,” Stacy said. “We’ll be continuing to open one location in different small towns like Ottawa over the next four years.”

Stacy said they know the towns they plan to open a store, but need to secure locations before they announce.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit fb.com/floretplantsprovisions and search for Floret Plants and Provisions on Instagram.

Ottawa restaurant suspends indoor dining

New Chiam, 3038 N. Illinois 71, Ottawa, has temporarily stopped indoor dining.

Carry out orders still are available by calling 815-433-3240.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.



