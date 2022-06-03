Ottawa robber who pretended pill bottle was a gun gets 4 years for holdup

A Cook County man pleaded guilty Friday to holding up the Shell Oasis in Ottawa by pretending a pill bottle in his pocket was a gun.

Kyle A. Buss, 28, of Justice, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony carrying 4-15 years for the Feb. 28 holdup at the travel plaza.

In exchange for his plea, Buss was sentenced to the minimum 4 years and with a finding that the crime resulted from addiction to alcohol or drugs, a disclosure that makes him eligible for substance abuse treatment while serving time in the Department of Corrections.

“I’m sorry for the problems I caused,” Buss said when offered a chance to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr.

Buss was taken into custody shortly after a holdup was reported at 4:03 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Shell Oasis on Route 71 in Ottawa. Staff told Ottawa police a suspect demanded cash from the register after indicating a weapon in his pocket.

A short time later, Buss was apprehended at a nearby business. Police found him in possession of a large amount of cash and also recovered the pill bottle apparently used to mimic the barrel or butt of a firearm.



