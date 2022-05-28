Central School students in Ottawa plant ‘unified garden,’ with help from community

Special Olympics’ Project Unify is a program making positive changes to school climates in Illinois.

Central Intermediate School in Ottawa is recognized by the Illinois State Board of Education as a Unified Champion School.

The success of Project Unify is manifested in the inclusive friendships formed as youth with and without disabilities work together as leaders to create communities of caring and respect.

Through Project Unify, students with and without disabilities are able to spend time together, sharing laughter and building friendships that might not otherwise have blossomed.

Students in Project Unify at Central Intermediate School in Ottawa planted a “Unified Garden” at Central Intermediate School. (Photo provided by Central School)

Project Unify has been led by Life Skills teacher, Julie Rolando, for the past several years. Leah Hodgson will be taking over the program in fall of 2022.

In Project Unify the program talks about respect, bullying and the need for friends. The students learn sign language and they learn about various types of disabilities. Students can explore adaptive equipment and communication devices that some of the Life Skills students use. They enjoy playing games, singing, dancing and watching video clips that spur discussions about standing up for what is right and showing others they care.

Each year, the program hosts a month of “Random Acts of Kindness,” in which the entire school participates. The program also conducts “RESPECT WEEK,” which includes the entire student body.

With the help and support of Ottawa Mayor Dan Aussem, Liebhart Construction, Garden’s Gate Greenhouse, Handy Foods and the Starved Rock Yacht Club Charities Grant students planted a “Unified Garden” at Central Intermediate School.

The garden is handicapped accessible with seven raised beds donated by the Illinois Valley Labor Management Group. All plants and materials were donated and the students and staff will help tend the garden all summer. Ottawa Elementary maintenance crew has been helpful assisting when needed.

Building a garden is an endeavor, but it teaches important life skills to literally hundreds of children. Whether the students are planting, tending, harvesting, cleaning, cooking or eating the vegetables in the fall — it’s a valuable learning experience for all of Central School.