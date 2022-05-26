Police blotter: May 26, 2022

A 14-year-old Ottawa boy was charged with criminal damage to state-supported property following an investigation into damage reported May 1 to the south restroom at Hegeler Park, La Salle police said in a Thursday report.
Joshua Doran, 37, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended at 7:41 p.m. Wednesday at St. Vincent’s Avenue and Gunia Drive, La Salle police said.
Brett J. Burkiewicz, 49, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended and expired registration at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday at Ninth and Sterling streets, La Salle police said.
Roberta C. Stiller, 65, of rural Marseilles, was charged with driving while suspended and no lights when required Wednesday at East Norris Drive and Brickton Street, Ottawa police said.
Michael R. Kinkade, 32, of Streator, was charged with driving while suspended and improper turn Wednesday in the 100 block of DeLeon Street, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.