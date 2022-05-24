Two Ottawa residents charged after police seize ‘large amount’ of cocaine, crack, heroin

Two Ottawa residents are being held on $1 million bond after the early-morning Tuesday seizure of a “large amount” of powder and crack cocaine as well as heroin.

Damien M. Johnson, 27, of Ottawa, faces 6 to 30 years in prison, with no possibility of probation, if convicted of either of two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, one each for cocaine and heroin, a Class X felony.

Damien Johnson (La Salle County Jail)

Amber L. Katrein, 30, of Ottawa, also is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, one each for cocaine and heroin, a Class X felony.

Amber Katrein (submitted photo - La Salle County Jail)

Ottawa police said an officer on patrol at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday observed an occupied vehicle parked at a business after closing hours. After the vehicle exited the parking lot, the patrol officer made contact with the vehicle and its occupants on Champlain Street near North 3051st Road when the vehicle came to a stop in the roadway.

Police said K-9 Gussy arrived and conducted a free air sniff around the vehicle. The dog alerted and a search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of purported cocaine, crack-cocaine, and heroin.

Bond was later set at $1 million. Each needs to post $100,000 to be released from La Salle County Jail.