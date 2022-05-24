Police blotter: May 24, 2022

Michael P. Shanley, 73, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI at 12:21 a.m. Sunday at Route 71 and Ed Hand Highway, Oglesby police said.
Bowe J. Osborn, 43, of Oglesby, was picked up on an Ogle County warrant for failure to appear (burglary) at 2:31 p.m. Thursday at his residence, Oglesby police said.
Amanda M. Balzarini, 32, of Oglesby, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to return from furlough and Nicole R. Barkes, 34, of Oglesby, was picked up on failure-to-appear warrants from Kane County (armed robbery with a firearm) and La Salle County (DUI) at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday at 410 W. Walnut St., Oglesby, police said.
Dylan D. Duffield, 26, homeless, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (criminal trespass to state-supported property) Monday at 200 E. Superior St., Ottawa police said.
Kathy C. Richard, 62, of Ottawa, was picked up on a Winnebago County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) Tuesday at 3001 Fairfield Lane, Ottawa police said.
Gary Mackey, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was charged with a city ordinance violation for high grass at 3 p.m. Monday at 1703 Pike St., Peru police said.
Marvin A. Cal Cal, 18, of La Salle, was charged with no valid driver’s license and speeding at 7:53 p.m. Sunday at Fourth and Calhoun streets, Peru police said.
Morgan B. Cox, 19, of Utica, and Brittany L. Peoples, 30, of Spring Valley, were charged with minors loitering in a tavern at 11:03 p.m. Monday Spike’s Tavern, 1803 Fourth St., Peru police said.
Rodney R. Norris, 56, of Midland City, Alabama, was charged with no valid driver’s license, no insurance and speeding at 12:15 a.m. Monday at U.S. 6 and Route 251, Peru police said.
William J. Sparling, 49, of Peru, was charged with battery at 2:28 a.m. Saturday Edge’s Tap, 1805 Fourth St., Peru police said.
Corey W. Elizondo, 31, of Henry, was charged with a city ordinance violation for open burning at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at 2510 First St., Peru police said.
Colbey Terry, 19, of Streator, was charged with domestic battery at 7:56 a.m. Sunday in his residence, Streator police said.
Allen Matney, 33, of Streator, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 9:10 a.m. Saturday at 204 S. Bloomington St., Streator police said.
Michael T. Vargas, 52, of Streator, was charged with driving while suspended at 8:51 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Bloomington Street, Streator police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.