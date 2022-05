Streator High names students of the month for May 2022

Streator High School students of the month for May 2022 are (first row, left to right) Lauren Trost (Math Department); Keyshundra Manuel (Health & Fitness/P.E./Drivers Ed Department); Emmalyn Haydon (English/Foreign Language Department); Emma Graves (English/Foreign Language Department); and Isabella Wood (Fine Arts/Social Studies Department); (second row, left to right) Aiden Studnicki (Career and Technical Ed Department); Joseph Perez (Science Department); Miranda Flores (Fine Arts/Social Studies Department); Harley Kosur (Student Services Department) and Noah Lurz (Guided Program for Success Department). (Photo provided by Janice Corrigan)