Police blotter: May 19, 2022

Missael Gutierrez-Contreras, 24, of Ottawa, was charged with no valid driver’s license and no insurance Wednesday at Chestnut and Superior streets, Ottawa police said.

Christian M. Colby, 22, of Mendota, was picked up on a Kendall County warrant for (driving while suspended) at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday at 10th Street and Second Avenue, Mendota police said.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.