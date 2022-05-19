Area Roundup: WFC softball advances to regional title game; Ottawa diamond teams fall in extras

At Dwight in the semifinals of the Class 1A Dwight Regional, the Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell softball team scored in the third, fourth, fifth and six innings to build a sizable advantage, then held off their hosts in the seventh for an 8-5, postseason-opening victory Wednesday.
WFC (21-6) will meet Serena (18-7) for the regional title Saturday with a moved-up 9 a.m. first pitch. The teams met April 4, with Serena scoring a 13-2 victory.
Shae Simons (7 IP, 5 ER, 8 K) scattered a dozen hits to earn the win in the circle Wednesday. Simons also scored three times, with Ella Derossett (double, single, three RBIs), Olivia Chismarick (two doubles, two RBIs), Cloee Johnston (double, single, two RBIs) and Ella Sibert (triple, double, single) also spearheading the Warriors’ attack.
Geneseo 3, Ottawa 2 (9 inn.): At Geneseo, Jaelyn Lambin’s solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the win to the host Maple Leafs and dropped the Pirates to 20-7 on the spring.
Lily Nanouski singled twice and drove home an Ottawa run, Hailey Larsen drove in the other, and Zoe Harris doubled in support of starting pitcher Maura Condon (4 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 4 K) and pitcher of record McKenzie Oslanzi (3 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 5 K).
BASEBALL
Metamora 3, Ottawa 0 (8 inn.): At King Field, the host Pirates (13-14) lost in an extra inning.
Rylan Dorsey (7 1/3 IP, 3 ER, 10 K) started and pitched into the eighth, suffering the hard-luck loss. Ottawa was limited to three hits on the day – a Dorsey double and two Conner Price singles.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Seneca 1A Sectional produces 3 local state qualifiers
Maquette Academy’s Caden Eller, Newark’s Logan Pasakarnis, and Seneca’s Carter Thomas and Josh Doloski qualified for the IHSA state meet May 26-28 at Eastern Illinois University.
Eller claimed the championship in the long jump with a leap of 6.65 meters. Pasakarnis placed second in the 800-meter run in a time of 2 minutes, 6.91 seconds, while Thomas was runner-up in the discus with a best effort of 39.97 meters. Doloski qualified for state in both the wheelchair 100-meter (26.2 seconds) and 200-meter (49.55).
2 locals advance to state from 1A Tremont Sectional
Fieldcrest’s Mason Stoeger ran to the championship in the 1,600 in a time of 4:31.36, while Flannagan-Cornell/Woodland’s Phoenix Cooper placed first in the discus with a toss of 48.46.
BOYS TENNIS
Sterling 3, Ottawa 2: On Tuesday, the Pirates were defeated by their former conference rival despite victories from Ethan Cela at No. 2 singles (6-3, 7-5) and the No. 1 doubles team of Will Goetz and Logan Goetsch (6-4, 3-6, 10-6).