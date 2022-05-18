Ottawa man identified as victim in tractor rollover

The man who died Tuesday from injuries sustained when a tractor overturned has been identified as David J. Rabideau, 48, of Ottawa, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said in a Wednesday press release.

La Salle County Coroner Rich Ploch said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. The death remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and Ottawa police.

Ottawa police and fire personnel were dispatched at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday to the 800 block of Chapel Street following a report of a person who had rolled a tractor into an embankment and was trapped inside, police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers and fire personnel located Rabideau pinned under a tractor down a steep embankment. Heavy equipment was immediately sought to remove the tractor. Life-saving measures were performed and the tractor was removed, allowing Rabideau to be freed from under it.

Rabideau was transported to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa where he was pronounced dead.