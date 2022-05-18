Man killed in tractor rollover in Ottawa

A man died from injuries sustained when a tractor overturned Tuesday afternoon in an embankment in the 800 block of Chapel Street, Ottawa police said.

Ottawa police and fire personnel were dispatched at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday following a report of a person who had rolled a tractor into an embankment and was trapped inside, police said in a press release.

Upon arrival, officers and fire personnel located an adult man -- the name is not yet released pending notification of family -- pinned under a tractor down a steep embankment. Heavy equipment was immediately contacted in an attempt to remove the tractor. Life saving measures were performed and ultimately the tractor was removed, allowing the man to be freed from under it.

The male was transported to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by Ottawa police detectives and the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.