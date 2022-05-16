Mendota man faces stolen gun charge after shot fired in Peru

A Mendota man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon after a shot was reportedly fired early Sunday in Peru. No injuries were reported.

Ryan Johnson, 53, may face additional charges following the incident reported at 4:36 a.m. Sunday in the southwest section of Peru. Peru police said they received several calls of a suspicious vehicle parked outside of a residence with no state registration and a “loud bang” reported. While investigating this vehicle and noise, Peru officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Fourth Street for an individual accused of trying to steal a vehicle at gunpoint.

Peru police searched the area and, within minutes, located an individual who matched the description of the suspect. The detainee, later identified as Johnson, was carrying a Glock model 43X handgun.

“During the course of the investigation, we have determined that the handgun had been reported stolen out of Peoria,” Peru police said in a Monday press release. “It was also determined that a vehicle accident occurred in the area. This investigation as well as the accident investigation are ongoing at the time of the press release.”

Johnson was ordered held on $50,000 bond and will next appear May 26. The charge is a Class 2 felony carrying 3-7 years in prison.

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing additional charges.

“I commend the quick response and work of the initial responding officers from Peru Police Patrol Division and subsequent work of the Detective division who worked this case,” said Peru Police Chief Robert Pyszka. “I have no doubt that the professional team approach to this crime has resulted in such a quick and successful resolution.”



