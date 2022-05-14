Area Roundup: Streator baseball drops 5-3 road decision to La Salle-Peru

The Streator baseball team jumped to a quick 3-0 lead against host La Salle-Peru on Friday afternoon only to see the rival Cavaliers rally and hold on for a 5-3 victory at Dickinson Field.
Each team finished with four hits and all eight runs scored in the game were with two outs.
Bulldogs’ starting pitcher Nolan Barr, who pitched well despite suffering the loss, allowed just four hits and three earned runs over six innings with two walks and four strikeouts. At the plate for Streator (16-8), Barr helped himself with a two-run double in the first inning, while Adam Williamson smacked an RBI single in the third. Cole Martin had two of Bulldogs’ four hits in the contest, while Parker Phillis reached base three times and scored a pair of runs.
— Read Brian Hoxsey’s full report from this match at mywebtimes.com.
Putnam County 11, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 1 (6 inn.): At Granville, the Warriors trailed just 2-1 in the middle of the fourth before the Panthers scored nine runs over the final three innings.
Carter Ewing, Mason Sterling and Tucker Hill each recorded a single for WFC. Hill (Loss, 3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 6 BB, 5 K) and Sterling (2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) combines efforts on the mound.
Indian Creek 11, Earlville 1 (5 inn.): At Shabbona, the Red Raiders dropped the Little Ten Conference game to the Timberwolves.
Jeremy Weymouth (double), Trey Gauer and Anthony Towne (RBI) each collected a hit for Earlville, while Weymouth (2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 K) and Gauer (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K) shared time on the hill.
Hinckley-Big Rock 14, Leland 4 (5 inn.): At Leland, the Panthers dropped the LTC contest to the Royals.
Evin Hensley and Porter Thrall (double, RBI) each had two hits, while Mathew Grzanich and Tom Clifford added a hit and RBI for Leland.
Softball
Marquette 4, Henry-Senachwine 0: At Henry, Kaylee Killelea fired the no-hitter, walking one and striking out 12 to lead the Crusaders to the win.
Killelea also added a single and double to the offense, while Eva McCallum rapped a pair of single for MA, which collected just six hits. Makayla Backos drove in two runs and Avery Durdan one for the Cru.
Lauren Harbison took the loss in the circle for the Mallards, allowing just two earned runs and four walks while fanning three.
Streator 3, Coal City 0: At Streator, Emma Augustine spun a five-hit shutout, striking out four and walking one, while also slamming two hits, one a double, in the victory.
Augustine, Lily Kupec (2B) and Leilani Zavada each chipped in an RBI for the Bulldogs (13-12).
Ridgewood Coop 5, Seneca 4: At the Rockridge Spring Classic, the Spartans erased a 3-2 Irish lead with a three-run second inning, then held on for the five-inning win.
Alyssa Zellers (1 H, 0 ER, 1 K) and Taya Roe (4 H, 3 ER, 1 K, 4 BB) each threw two innings for Seneca (21-7). Roe (RBI) and Kennedy Hartwig HR, 2B, 2 RBI) each accounted for a pair of hits. Madi Mino added a double and Audry McNabb a triple in the loss.
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 6, Putnam County 3: At Granville, the Warriors pounded out 16 hits in the Tri-County Conference win over the Panthers.
Olivia Chismarick and Jena Easton (two doubles, two RBIs) each had three hits to lead WFC (20-8). Ella Sibert, Cloee Johnston (RBI), Kaiden Connor (double, RBI) and Ella Derossett (double, RBI) recorded two hits each, while Kayleigh Osterdock also had an RBI hit. Shea Simons (7 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 13 K) earned the win in the circle.
Earlville 5, Indian Creek 3: At Shabbona, Brynn Guelde scored three runs and had two hits, including what proved to be the game-winning two-run home run in the top of the seventh, to help the Red Raiders to a 5-3 Little Ten Conference triumph over the Timberwolves.
Elizabeth Browder also smacked a two-run homer in the first for Earlville (9-9, 6-5) in support of winning pitcher Brooklyn Guelde (7 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 12 K).
Somonauk/Hinckley-Big Rock/Leland 13, Hall 0: At Spring Valley, the Bobcats rolled to the win over the Red Devils.
Felicity Thornton smacked four hits and drove in three runs to lead the Somonauk/Hinckley-Big Rock/Leland offense. Bre VerCautren and Maddie Schubbe (RBI) each had three hits, with Lily Day recording a single, double and three RBIs. Taylor Johnson had two RBIs and Haley McCoy, Olivia Taylor and Morgan Potter one RBI each. VerCautren earned the complete-game pitching win after allowing just three hits, no walks and fanning 12.
La Salle-Peru 11, Sandwich 3: At Sandwich, the Indians fell behind early with the Cavaliers scoring seven times in the opening two innings during the Interstate Eight Conference loss.
Breanna Sexton posted a pair of doubles and two RBIs and Hannah Limon drove in a run for Sandwich, while Margaret Knepper (1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER) and Aubrey Cyr (5 1/3 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 4 K) shared time in the circle.