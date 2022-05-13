Rural Marseilles man charged with possession of child pornography

A rural Marseilles man is being held on $250,000 bond after being charged Thursday with possession of child pornography.

Jeffrey M. Zweeres, 50, faces two counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony carrying 3-7 years in prison. He needs to post $25,000 to be released from La Salle County Jail.

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with members of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office High Tech Crimes Bureau and Ottawa Police Department, executed a search warrant of his home as part a criminal investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing, police said.