La Salle County grand jury returns indictments May 10, 2022

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Jose Torres, 26, of La Salle (aggravated battery); Shune Kibble, 39, of La Salle (two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse); Justin Logue, 32, of Earlville (aggravated battery); Jacob Hochstetler, 39, of Streator (aggravated battery); Reuben Rippon, 41, of Roanoke (driving while revoked); Chris Tharrington, 53, of Iowa City, Iowa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); William Glass, 43, of Mendota (aggravated DUI); Christian Reynolds, 21, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Patrick Dunn, 55, of Ottawa (driving while revoked); Jadon Langston, 45, of Peru (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Dyan M. Foley, 46, of Peru (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Thomas Gage, 33, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Nicholas Milby, 32, of Wenona (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver); Jacob Rieck, 38, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine); Jessica Lizik, 24, of Streator (aiding a fugitive); Michael Thompson, 31, of Plano (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Aymee Wilinski, 24, of Streator (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver; armed violence).