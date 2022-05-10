Area Roundup: Marquette, WFC, Seneca softball all ride shutouts to Tri-County triumphs

At June Gross Field, the visiting Marquette Crusaders softball team rode a complete-game, one-hit shutout from birthday girl Kaylee Killelea, with runs in every inning, to a 10-0, six-inning victory over Putnam County on Monday in Tri-County Conference action.
Marquette (10-8, 7-2) saw Killelea walk three and strike out 16. In support, Eva McCallum provided three hits and an RBI, Makayla Backos drove in two, Avery Durdan singled, doubled and tallied two RBIs, and Killela helped her own cause with a single, two doubles and a pair of runs batted in. The teams play Tuesday in Granville.
WFC 3, Henry-Sen. 0: At Henry, the visiting Warriors (17-5 overall, 8-2 Tri-County) stayed alive in the TCC title race with a hard-fought win, scoring all three runs in the sixth inning on RBIs from Cheyenne Burns (double) and Jena Easton.
Shae Simons (7 IP, 0 R, 8 K) worked the shutout in the circle. Cloee Johnston added two hits and Olivia Chismarick a triple in support for Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell.
Seneca 10, Dwight 0: At Dwight, the visiting Irish (18-6 overall, 11-1 Tri-County) maintained the TCC’s catbird seat led by winning pitcher Taya Roe (4 IP, 0 R, 1 K) and Maddie Klicker (4 for 4, two doubles, two RBIs).
Sam Vandevelde added three hits and two RBIs and Zoe Hougas three hits an one run batted in for Seneca, which hosts Dwight for senior day Tuesday.
Ottawa 5, Sandwich 3: At King Field, the host Pirates (15-6 overall, 8-3 Interstate Eight) rallied to complete the I-8 sweep of the Indians (8-10, 3-7 Interstate Eight) after trailing into the fourth inning.
McKenzie Oslanzi tagged a three-run homer and earned the save (2 IP, 0 ER, 6 K) in relief of winning pitcher Maura Condon (5 IP, 2 ER, 6 K). Brynne Sember (double) and Molly Buscher (two singles) also drove home runs for Ottawa, which took control with a three-run fifth.
Aubrey Cyr, Allison Olson and Breanna Sexton each contributed a hit and an RBI for Sandwich in support of losing pitcher Maggie Knepper (4 1/3 IP, 4 ER, 4 K).
Somonauk/HBR/Leland 23, Ashton-Franklin Center 5 (4 inn.): At Ashton, the Bobcats (6-9) put up an eighth-run first inning, five in the third and 10 in the fourth to overwhelm AFC.
Felicity Thornton (two singles, triple, four RBIs), Bre VerCautren (two doubles, four RBIs), Olivia Thrall (two RBIs), Lily Day (triple, two RBIs) and Morgan Potter (single, two RBIs) led the Bobcats attack. Potter (3 IP, 1 ER, 6 K) also earned the win.
Earlville 12, Hiawatha 1 (5 inn.): At Earlville, the host Red Raiders (7-9 overall, 4-5 Little Ten) scored in every inning on the way to the triumph led by Brooklyn Guelde’s pitching win (5 IP, 1 R, 8 K) in the circle and two-home-run, five-RBI day at the plate.
Brynn Guelde (two hits, three runs scored), Madyson Olson (two hits), Elizabeth Browder (three hits, three RBIs) and Hailey Kuter (two hits, two RBIs) also led Earlville.
Baseball
Streator 5, Reed-Custer 1: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the Diamond Dogs picked up the Illinois Central Eight Conference victory on senior day and stayed alive in the ICE title race, improving to 14-7 overall (10-2 ICE).
Senior catcher Sean McGurk (single, double, two RBIs) led the offense in support of pitchers Christian Benning (6 IP, 1 ER, 9 K) and Adam Williamson (1 IP, 0 R, 1 K). Williamson also provided two hits while driving in one for Streator, which took control with a three-run bottom of the second.
The Diamond Dogs visit Reed-Custer on Tuesday ahead of a possibly ICE-deciding home date Thursday with Coal City.
Morris 4, Ottawa 1: At Morris, the visiting Pirates slipped to 12-9 overall (6-7 Interstate Eight) with their fourth straight loss, surrendering three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Rylan Dorsey (5 IP, 3 ER, 9 K) was dealt the pitching defeat, while on offense Payton Knoll provided two singles, Ryan Chamberlain and Conner Price each doubled, and Aiden Mucci scored Ottawa’s lone run.
Sycamore 23, Sandwich 1 (4 inn.): At Sandwich, Sycamore scored 10 runs in the top of the first on its way to the Interstate Eight triumph.
Hunter Pavia (3 IP, 9 ER, 2 K) suffered the pitching loss.
Seneca 10, Dwight 0 (5 inn.): At Dwight, the visiting Irish secured the Tri-County win led by a two-hit shutout pitched by Calvin Maierhofer (5 IP, 0 R, 7 K) and a three-RBI day from Austin Aldridge.
Paxton Giertz (three hits including two doubles), Aiden Wood (three hits, RBI) and Matt Cruise (two runs batted in) also led the Seneca attack.
Henry-Sen. 14, WFC 2 (5 inn.): At Henry, visiting Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell was defeated after allowing 13 runs to the Mallards over the opening two innings.
Dan Miramontes and Tucker Hill drove home runs for WFC (3-15) in support of losing pitcher Carter Ewing (2 IP, 8 ER, 2 K).
Newark 19, Leland 3 (4 inn.): At Newark, the host Norsemen (18-5 overall, 14-0 Little Ten) rolled past the Panthers with an attack spearheaded by Tegan Kruser (two hits, three RBIs, four runs scored), Lucas Pasakarnis (one hit, two RBIs), Joe Martin (two hits, two RBIs) and Cole Reibel (one hit, two RBIs). Martin (1 IP, 0 R, 2 K) was credited with the pitching win.
Serena 15, Hinckley-Big Rock 0 (4 inn.): At Hinckley, the visiting Huskers (12-9 overall, 9-3 Little Ten) used an eight-run third to assume control in support of winning pitcher Carson Baker (2 2/3 IP, 0 R, 5 K).
Cole Shannon (4 for 4, three RBIs), Leo Brennan (double, two RBIs), Bryce Shannon (single, triple, two RBIs) and Hudson Stafford (single, triple, two RBIs) led the Serena offense, with Camden Figgins (three singles, RBI) and Dylan Cartwright (two singles, RBI) also n the mix.
Hiawatha 9, Earlville 0: At Earlville, the Red Raiders (2-14) were dealt the defeat despite a double off the bat of Bryar Keller, one of just two Earlville hits.
Garett Cook (5 IP, 4 ER, 10 K) suffered the pitching loss.
Boys track and field
Seneca 2nd, Marquette 3rd at TCC Meet: At the Tri-County Conference Meet hosted by Seneca, Seneca (155 team points) and Marquette (74) were a respective second and third behind champion Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson (186).
Wins for Seneca came courtesy of Josh Doloski (26.96 seconds in the 100-meter wheelchair; 51.4 seconds in the 200 wheelchair), Given Siegel (16.74 seconds in the 110 hurdles; 1.83 meters in the high jump), Carter Thomas (38.10 meters in the discus) and Sam Churchill (3.20 in the pole vault).
Marquette’s lone event win came courtesy of Caden Eller (6.28 meters in the long jump).
Ottawa wins, Streator 3rd at IVC Meet: At Ottawa’s Illinois Valley Conference Meet, the host Pirates (151 team points) won the team title ahead of runner-up La Salle-Peru (127) and third-place Streator (116) in a field of six.
Winners for Ottawa included Tristan Wheeler (53.60 seconds in the 400-meter run), Deklan Ragan (42.93 seconds in the 300 hurdles), Ethen Swords (12.95 meters in the shot put), and Michael Mills (36.86 in the discus).
Streator winners included Kody Danko (2:10.52 in the 800; 4:54.53 in the 1600; 10:45.98 in the 3200) and the 4x100 (44.44 seconds) and 4x200 (1:34.13) relay teams of Cade Stevens, Collin Jeffries, Quentin Goforth and Aneefy Ford.
Girls track and field
Seneca wins 10th straight conference title: At the Tri-County Conference Meet hosted by Seneca, the host Irish (207 team points) won their 10th consecutive conference tournament spanning their time in the Tri-County and Interstate Eight, with Marquette (71) finishing fourth.
Event victories for the victorious Irish included Caitlyn O’Boyle (10.05 meters in the triple jump; 16.71 seconds in the 100 hurdles), Teagan Johnson (3.20 in the pole vault), Faith Deering (40.25 in the discus), Evelyn O’Connor (2:28.67 in the 800; 5:45.6 in the 1600), Ashley Alsvig (13:15.12 in the 3200), Keeli Pumphrey (50l9 seconds in the 300 hurdles), the 4x100 team of Deering, Taylor Draves, O’Boyle and Emma Smith (52.53 seconds), the 4x200 team of Anna Bruno, Draves, O’Boyle and Smith (1:52.97) and the 4x400 team of Smith, Clara Bruno, O’Connor and Anna Bruno (4:20.2).
Marquette saw a victory from Mary Jo Lechtenberg (1.45 meters in the high jump).
Ottawa 6th, Sandwich 8th at I-8 Meet: At the rescheduled Interstate Eight Conference Girls Meet hosted by Plano, Kaneland (172 team points) won, with Ottawa (56) placing sixth and Sandwich (47) eighth.
Sandwich’s Claire Allen (12.17 meters in the shot put; 40.33 in the discus) scored a pair of first-place finishes. Joanna Rivera (2:38.29) added a second in the 800.
For Ottawa, Shaylen Quinn (54.71 seconds in the 300 hurdles for second place) and Hannah Galletti (1.50 meters in the high jump for third place) were the top placements.
Streator 3rd at IVC: At Ottawa’s Illinois Valley Conference Meet, Streator (133 team points) placed third in a field of four, with host Ottawa not participating due to its rescheduled conference meet.
Abby Pierce (49.96 seconds in the 300 hurdles; 17.43 seconds in the 100 hurdles) and Kaylynn Monaghan (16:35.59 in the 3200) ran to victories for Streator.
JV boys tennis
Ottawa 4, La Salle-Peru 1: At Ottawa, the Corsairs finished an undefeated Interstate Eight Conference run thanks to wins from Rylan Salas at No 1 singles, Alan Sifuentes and Landon Thorsen at No. 1 doubles, Aric Threadgill and Ethan Farr at No. 2 doubles, and Caden Walter and Tucker Ditchfield at No. 3 doubles.