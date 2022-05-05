16 Ottawa businesses receive $617,000 in Back to Business grants

More than a dozen Ottawa businesses are among the 6,500 Illinois businesses that received $250 million in Back to Business grants from Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Sixteen businesses in Ottawa received a total of $617,000 in relief funds, the Ottawa Chamber said Wednesday, including Sunfield Restaurant, which received $125,000 and HR Imaging, which received $150,000.

Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce Director Jeff Hettrick said the city of Ottawa put in work to help local businesses secure grants.

“It’s great work from the city employees who spent a lot of time on the grants and getting the message out,” Hettrick said.

Also receiving relief funds are the Pine Hill’s Golf Course, which received $80,000; Comfort Inn and Monte’s Riverside Inn, $45,000, Dockside Bar and Grill, $35,000; New Brite Spot, $30,000; Woody’s Steakhouse and Red Dog Grill, $25,000; Partridge’s Marathon, $20,000; Adagio School of Performance Art and Court Street Pub, $15,000; Nautilus and Alberto’s Restaurant, $10,000; and Iconic Boutique and Open Spaces Art Gallery $5,000.

These grants were spread out to small businesses in 475 different cities in 90 counties across the state, with 96% of the awards going to businesses in disproportionately affected communities.

This grant used the American Rescue Plan Act funding to help small businesses rehire staff, cover operating costs, afford additional customer safety precautions, and cover other expenses needed to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19.



