Ottawa approves plans for Carson, Woolworth buildings; mural will need to be relocated

CL Real Estate can move forward with plans for the Carson and Woolworth buildings now the Ottawa City Council has approved conditional use permits for the two La Salle Street buildings.

The first phase of the project will adapt the former Woolworth Building into a rentable event center operated by Tangled Roots, which will include renovations to the building that open it to adjacent Washington Square with large glass openings. The space already was used as a venue in 2021 for Oktoberfest.

CL Real Estate said in a Tuesday news release it is working with the Ottawa Mural Committee to relocate the Lincoln-Douglas debate mural along the building’s north side on Jackson Street.

The Carson building will have about 4,000 square feet of retail space open on La Salle Street, which is available for lease, and future phases will see an expansion of Tangled Roots’ brewing operations and the conversion of the upper floor of the Carson Pirie Scott building in to a large assembly space with four hospitality suites on the third floor.

CL Enterprise’s Nathan Watson presented the plans in front of the Ottawa Plan Commission before the company was able to receive approval from the City Council.

The conditional use permits were needed in order to allow building for the event spaces.