Police blotter: May 3, 2022

Tanner S. Glynn, 22, of La Salle. was charged with DUI at 7:33 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Tonti Street, La Salle police said.

Derell K. Pachter, 34, of Ottawa, was charged with no valid driver’s license, no insurance and one headlamp Monday in the 600 block of East Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.

James E. Sibert, 72, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) Thursday at 1008 W. Marquette St., Ottawa police said.

James W. Hayes, 55, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (theft) Monday at 1215 La Salle St., Ottawa police said.

Danny R. Ostby, 38, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI Monday in the 1600 block of East Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.

Sanford Berry, 57, of Streator, was charged with battery at 3:07 p.m. Monday at his residence, Streator police said.

Jacob Hochstetler, 39, of Streator, was charged with aggravated battery at 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Spring Street, Streator police said. Police allege Hochstetler shot another subject with a pellet gun.

