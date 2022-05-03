La Salle County marriage licenses - May 2, 2022

Zachary Robert Berger of Marseilles and Karina Michelle Delgado of Ottawa

Christopher Richard Murphy of Chicago and Amy Jo Martz Chicago of IL

Christopher Thomas William Heidrich of Shorewood and Kelsey Jane Duffy of Wilmington

Logan Lee Breese of Kirkland and Dayna Marie McNutt of Kirkland

Jared Lewis Kirsteatter of La Salle and Hallie Ann Konieczki of La Salle

Dino Francis Gualandri of La Salle and Khalium Byambajav of Glenview

Ronald Keith Bapp of Lostant and Alexis Marie Hays of Lostant

Paul Raymond Jacobs of Chicago and Megan Rose O’Donnell of Chicago

John David Bosse of Wilmington and Diane Eloise Brock of Wilmington

Jason Andrew Etherton of Heyworth and Kelly Jean Hankins of Heyworth

Jacob John Bernard of La Salle and Sarah Lynn Hunt of Peru

Edmond Aaron Murphy of Blackstone and Christon Mary Frieders of Blackstone

Gage Steven Underwood of Ottawa and Hailey Jeanette Ryan of Ottawa

Cody John Sabo of Frankfort and Jessica Lauren Pierce of Frankfort

Brandon Michael Heisler of Sandwich and Kristi Ann Ropchock of Sandwich

Paul Robert Carlson of Manassas, Va. and Michelle Elyse Minkoff of Manassas, Va.

Harold John Swanson Jr. of Clive, Iowa and Carole Haas of Peru

Lucas Bradley Agins of Utica and Suzy Yelena Fernandez of Utica

Austin Levi Richardson of Ransom and Emaline Sara Davis of Ransom