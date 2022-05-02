Ottawa shows off commercial property in open house

The Ottawa Chamber of Commerce, city of Ottawa and Illini Valley Association of Realtors hosted their Commercial Property Open House Saturday, bringing 27 people to the downtown Ottawa IVCC campus.

Attendees learned about commercial, industrial and office spaces for sale and lease in Ottawa.

Chamber Executive Director Jeff Hettrick said early results show two office properties were leased and a potential building sale is in the works for one of the properties.

Hettrick said the presentation looked to the future with the new YMCA’s construction starting soon and the proposed redevelopment of the riverfront, while Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut explained tax increment financing districts, enterprise zones and facade grants.

Realtors also described the process of a commercial project and how communities can invest, followed by NCI Artworks highlighting how public art can be used to promote property sales and interest.

“We are very pleased with the partnership to put on our inaugural open house and look forward to making this an annual event,” Hettrick said.



