Local Sports Digest: Ottawa City Rec Softball Leagues forming now through May 18

Ottawa City Rec Softball gearing up
Ottawa City Recreation is forming leagues for summer adult softball, including men’s competitive, men’s recreational, women’s competitive, women’s recreational, men’s senior (40+), co-ed and 16-inch (no gloves). Sign-ups and roster entry should be done online at https://ottawarecreation.org/adult-softball.
Games are scheduled to begin the week of May 23 and run for 10 consecutive weeks, with citywide tournaments to end the season. Rosters must be entered and fees paid by May 18.
There will also be one in-person registration night May 18. Call 815-830-1677 for more information.
Youth baseball highlights
In Streator Major League: The final was Vactor 6, Varsity Sports 5, with Hayden Marsinko shining on the mound and at the plate in the win.
In Streator Minor League: Luckey Logistics and Streator Collision played to an 8-8 tie. Luckey was led by Noah Kolojay (three- triple), catcher Joey Studnicki (threw out three baserunners) and Patrick Luckey (2 IP, 0 R). Collision was paced by Noah Rodriguez (triple), Julian Portuges-Hallam (triple) and the pitching of Brooks McCloskey and Owen DeMoss.
The final was CMJ Tree Service 3, Gavin’s Lawncare, with CMJ’s Zae Moton, Kash Weibel, Chad Ferguson and Brayden Vickers combining on 10 strikeouts, with Moton scoring the winning run. For Gavin’s, Marshall Volkman and Brody Daugherty struck out a combined nine.
In Streator Instructional: Hatzer and Son topped Feken Trucking 15-13, with Kevonte Harding and Charles Edwin each going 2-for-2 to lead their teams.
Pistol Shrimp starting Kids Club
The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp and Eureka Savings Bank have teamed up to form the SouthClaw Sam’s Kids Club for fans age 12 and younger.
Kids club members are called Shrimp Scampi.
Membership includes a T-shirt, popsicle, a concession snack and a birthday card from SouthClaw Sam. Members also will get to have lunch with the players and be recognized on the field before a game.
Cost is $25.
For more information, visit www.pistolshrimpbaseball.com or email southclaw@pistolshrimpbaseball.com.
Membership is available in the online store by clicking the shop button.