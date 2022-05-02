La Salle County Sheriff announces distracted driving enforcement results

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of its distracted driving enforcement campaign.

The sheriff’s office issued 99 hands-free law violations, 41 speeding violations, 46 other moving violations, two seatbelt violations, 5 criminal arrests, and two arrests for driving while suspended or revoked during the April distracted driving enforcement period.

“Distracted Driving Awareness Month allowed La Salle County Sheriff’s Office to bring a heightened awareness to stop motorists from engaging in this deadly behavior,” said Sheriff Adam Diss.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort.

Using your phone in anything other than hands-free mode in Illinois is not only dangerous, but also illegal. Break the cycle. Drop it and drive.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.