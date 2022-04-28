Police blotter: April 28, 2022

Donald H. Roby, 68, of Peru, was charged with retail theft at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday at Rudy’s Liquors, La Salle police said.

John M. Kerr, 44, of La Salle, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday at First and Marquette streets, La Salle police said.

Allen E. Carlin, 51, of Peru, was charged with city ordinance violation for property maintenance at 6 p.m. Wednesday at his residence, Peru police said.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.