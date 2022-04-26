Sheridan murder trial: ‘I’ve been angry since September 2012’

Police found Donald Fredres early last spring in a field following an hours-long manhunt. They found the gun believed to have been used in the killing of his former in-laws.
Tuesday, there was a new disclosure: A letter Fredres penned some time before the fatal shots were fired. La Salle County State’s Attorney Todd Martin said Fredres intended for the letter to be found later “on his dead body.”
“I’ve been angry since September 2012,” Fredres disclosed in the letter, citing the collapse of his marriage.
And after writing the letter, Martin told jurors during opening statements at Fredres’ murder trial, Fredres bought ammunition for a 9-mm pistol — he bought the wrong size magazines and had to return them — and then set off in search of ex-wife Jenell Johnson.
When he didn’t find her, Martin said, he drove to the Sheridan home of her parents, Brenda and Gregory Barnes Sr., and demanded they disclose her whereabouts. They refused, Martin said, and Fredres shot and killed them.
Fredres, 38, of Sandwich, faces multiple charges including attempted murder for allegedly firing into Johnson’s door — she was injured by flying glass but not struck with a bullet — but his chief concern is persuading a jury he didn’t kill her parents. He faces life in prison if so convicted.
The bodies were found after the confrontation at Johnson’s house. Family members were concerned for Jenell’s parents and phoned their house in Sheridan, prosecutors said. When no one answered, a call was placed to their neighbor, Kenny Hensley, who readily agreed to check on Mr. and Mrs. Barnes.
Hensley testified Tuesday he found the lights on inside the Barnes house. Through a window he could see Greg Sr. slumped over in the chair “with what appeared to be blood” on his chest — “I kind of was in shock,” Hensley said — and, through another window, he saw Brenda Barnes on the floor.
“Did you see any signs of life as you looked through the windows?” Martin asked.
“No,” answered Hensley, who returned home for his cellular phone and then sent for help. The Barnes were pronounced dead and their home declared a crime scene.
There appear to be no eyewitnesses to the fatal shootings. Fredres’ lawyer, Ottawa defense attorney Ryan Hamer, asked Henlsey if he, living a few hundred yards away, witnessed any suspicious activity ahead of the shooting deaths.
“Did you see anything unusual that evening?” Hamer asked.
“No,” Hensley answered.
“Did you hear anything unusual that evening?”
“No.”
Hamer likewise tried to cast doubt on whether it was Fredres who shot through Johnson’s front door, spraying her with glass shards. (Two popping sounds, followed by screaming, could be heard during the 911 call she placed from inside the house.) Johnson and her husband Dale testified the shooter was Fredres; but Hamer produced reports and statements in which they said they got limited or uncertain looks at Fredres.
It might not matter. Fredres surrendered peacefully early St. Patrick’s Day 2021 — “I’m sorry,” he said, “I’m cold” — and, after a medical evaluation, gave a statement to police. The gun was recovered, as well.
Martin said during opening statements Fredres’ DNA was found on the gun, which in turn was found to have fired the fatal shots.
The trial resumes Wednesday. The jury could get the case Friday.