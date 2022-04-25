Ottawa Elementary to honor late band director Guy Chamberlin at May 4 concert

The band program late Central Intermediate School Band Director Guy Chamberlin contributed so much to will be hosting a concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road, that features a piece written in his memory.

Composer Timothy Loest created this piece using melodies inspired by the Civil War on account of Chamberlin being a founding member of the Starved Rock Civil War Roundtable.

Chamberlin joined Ottawa Elementary as a band instructor in 1994 and was instrumental in building Ottawa’s historic music program that won 20 consecutive state championships from 1996-2016. He died Jan. 23, at the age of 57, from cancer.

The piece will be performed not only by students, but also by volunteers from local high schools, community members and past colleagues.

Shepherd Middle School Band Director Martin Czernicki said the concert will feature all three elementary school bands demonstrating what they’ve learned during the school year, performing their individual portions before coming together for the final piece.

“It’s a team effort,” Czernicki said. “(Central Intermediate School Band Director) Chris Hansen will be working with his band and then we’re hosting a night rehearsal to put all three school bands together with the community members together the night of the concert.”

Czernicki said Donna Martin, former band director at Shepherd Middle School, will conduct the final piece.

Doors for the concert open at 6:30 p.m.