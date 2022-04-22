Police blotter: April 21, 2022

Mary Weyer, 46, of Ottawa, was charged with unlawful use of a wireless telephone at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday on Route 23 at U.S. 6 in Ottawa Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kelsey Williams-Scheive, 35, of Ottawa, was charged with unlawful use of a wireless telephone at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday on Route 71 at East 25th Road in Miller Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Courtney Smith, 32, of Magnolia, was charged with unlawful use of a wireless telephone at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday on Route 251 at Midtown Road in Peru Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jenelle Krug, 50, of El Paso, was charged with unlawful use of a wireless telephone at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday on Route 251, a quarter mile south of Midtown Road in Peru Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jasen Nelson, 36, of Ladd, was charged with unlawful use of a wireless telephone at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday on Route 71 at North 35th Road in Miller Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 17-year-old girl was charged with unlawful use of a wireless telephone at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on Route 251, a quarter mile south of Midtown Road in Peru Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nicholas A. Maggos, 30, of Ottawa, was picked up on a Putnam County warrant for failure to appear (criminal trespass; violating an order of protection) Thursday at Fox River Bend Park, Ottawa police said.

