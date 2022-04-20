April 20, 2022
The Times
Police blotter: April 20, 2021

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

Nathan Dempsey, 45, of La Salle, sustained minor injuries a single-motorcycle crash with minor injuries at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday on Route 71, a third of a mile south of North 32nd Road in Rutland Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Dempsey was southbound on Route 71 when the back tire locked up causing him to lose control and ejecting him, police said. There were no charges.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.

