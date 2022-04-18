Putnam woman surrenders following drug/burglary investigation

A Putnam woman turned herself in Friday on a warrant stemming from a Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team investigation into the sale of heroin and fentanyl in rural Putnam and Marshall counties.

Jennifer L. Luttrell, 20, surrendered to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant issued in Putnam County for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and residential burglary, both Class 1 felonies carrying 4-15 years in prison.

During the investigation, agents conducted a controlled purchase Dec. 20 of more than 2 grams of a substance containing fentanyl when police said Luttrell delivered to an undercover agent in rural Putnam County. At that time, the vehicle Luttrell occupied was stopped by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies in a controlled buy/bust and she was taken into custody, police said. Following the investigation Luttrell was released pending lab results and a warrant for her arrest was eventually issued.

Luttrell also faces additional charges of residential burglary following a separate investigation conducted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Bond was set at $20,000. Luttrell posted 10% and was released with a court date in Putnam County.

Tri-DENT consists of La Salle, Streator, Princeton, Oglesby, Ottawa and Mendota police departments along with La Salle, Bureau and Putnam County sheriff’s offices.