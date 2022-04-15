Woman picked up in Streator on Texas warrants after fraud investigation

Samantha R. Blanco, 46, of Houston, Texas was picked up on four warrants from the state of Texas (possession of a controlled substance and fraud) at 5 p.m. Thursday at First State Bank, Streator police said.

Additionally, Streator police also seized purported ecstasy and heroin during the fraud investigation; drug, fraud and identity theft charges are under review by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, police said.

Deputy Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said Blanco is not the suspect wanted for a Tuesday fraud attempt at First State Bank’s Peru branch. The woman who fled Peru police remains at large.