La Salle County to make $3 million in capital improvements with COVID relief

La Salle County Board members voted Thursday to use federal pandemic relief funds to make more than $3 million in capital improvements to the county government center.

Thursday, the board approved twin votes to dip into American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for capital improvements such replacing a boiler, new HVAC units and making the restrooms more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Those are legitimate uses of the federal aid — they lift the burden off taxpayers — but a few board members expressed hesitation about using federal aid for projects already budgeted and the possibility of being second-guessed later by Uncle Sam.

Board member Charles Borschenius (R-Sheridan) voted yes but said he phoned government agents for assurances that Washington won’t later ask for the money back. He got none.

“Nobody wants to take the blame,” Borschenius said.

Separately, the board unanimously adopted a resolution urging Springfield to repeal Public Act 101-652, the controversial law enforcement package widely opposed by local law police agencies.

Board member Brian Dose (D-Ottawa) proposed an amendment asking Springfield to “repeal and replace” the law and to send the resolution via certified mail to assorted parties including the governor’s office. Those changes were accepted and several active and retired officers assembled Thursday approved of the resulting vote.

Former La Salle County Sherif Tom Templeton, holds a binder containing more than 700 pages of an Illinois House Bill in front of a La Salle County committee meeting on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the La Salle County Governmental Complex in Ottawa. The County Board unanimously adopted a resolution urging Springfield to repeal Public Act 101-652, the controversial law enforcement package widely opposed by local law police agencies. (Scott Anderson)

“We’d like to say thank you for approving this,” said former Sheriff Tom Templeton, adding later. “It means volumes to everyone who’d out there doing his job.”

Finally, the board voted down a proposed increase in what they get for attending meetings. The topic will be revisited.