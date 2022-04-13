April 13, 2022
Chester Weger evidence hearing moved to Aug. 1

State: Test results from Starved Rock murders still pending

By Tom Collins

Wednesday, Judge Michael C. Jansz continued a hearing previously set for Monday in the case of Chester Weger, now 83, who was paroled in 2019 after serving six decades for murder. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Results from a fresh analysis of evidence from the Starved Rock murders still are pending, so a La Salle County judge has moved a hearing until Aug. 1.

Wednesday, Judge Michael C. Jansz continued a hearing previously set for Monday in the case of Chester Weger, now 83, who was paroled in 2019 after serving six decades for murder.

Last fall, Jansz granted Weger’s request to have an independent lab analyze several pieces of evidence collected from the crime scene inside Starved Rock State Park. There, three suburban women were found bludgeoned to death.

Weger’s legal team initially expressed hope for a quick turnaround on lab results; but a prosecutor confirmed Wednesday the results still are pending.


