April 09, 2022
My Web Times
My Web Times

Police blotter: April 8, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

Streator police responded to a burglar alarm activated at 3:30 a.m. Friday at 2202 N. Bloomington St. (Tobacco Store) and found signs of forceful entry, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.

