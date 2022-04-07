Suspect in Ottawa stabbing death to stand trial July 25

A Mokena man accused of killing an Ottawa woman is back on the trial call, scheduled now to stand July 25 before a jury.

Michael S. Swift, 30, appeared Thursday for a status hearing. He is accused of killing 21-year-old Grace Taylor in her apartment on Ottawa’s South Side. Swift, who faces 20-60 years if convicted of murder, will next appear July 14 for a motions hearing.

Two months ago, attorneys disclosed in open court they were negotiating; but Thursday’s new setting suggests no plea is at hand. A complicating factor may be his pending murder-for-hire case in Kendall County, where he allegedly tried to arrange two killings while jailed in Yorkville. (He’s been transferred to McHenry County.)

Swift is set to appear in Yorkville for a final pre-trial conference on April 11.

Thursday’s trial setting means La Salle County prosecutors have two (possibly three) murder suspects to try in 2022.

First up is Donald Fredres, of Sandwich, who stands trial April 25 for allegedly killing his former in-laws in their Sheridan home. Also pending is the re-trial of Bradley French for the 2015 bow-and-arrow killing at IVCC; French will appear for status on April 28.