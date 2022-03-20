Area Roundup: Newark softball, Marquette baseball enjoy 2-0 Saturdays in Jacksonville

At Jacksonville, the Newark softball team scored a pair of Saturday victories: a 2-1 win over Riverdale and 8-4 win over Genoa-Kingston.
Taylor Kruser (7 IP, 1 ER, 8 K) got the win against Riverdale, helping her cause with an RBI as well. Kaitlyn Schofield tripled and drove in the other Norsemen run.
In the win over Genoa-Kingston, Schofield (7 IP, 4 ER, 14 K) went the distance in the circle and helped herself with a pair of singles at the plate. Danica Peshia singled twice and drove in three runs, and Kailey Wohead added two steals and an RBI.
Marquette 2, Batavia 1; Riverdale 9, Marquette 4: At Jacksonville on Saturday, the Crusaders picked up their second win of the season followed by their fourth defeat.
In a 2-1 win over Batavia, Makayla Backos doubled and drove in a run, while Eva McCallum drove in the other. Kaylee Killelea (7 IP, 1 ER, 17 K) pitched the complete-game win and singled twice.
Marquette led after three innings but eventually fell to Riverdale, 9-4. Lindsey Kaufmann (4 IP, 5 ER, 2 K) suffered the loss despite singling, doubling and driving in a run. Lauren Machetta added two hits and two RBIs, Backos had two hits and an RBI, and Abbey Thumm and Taylor Cuchra each provided two singles.
Baseball
Marquette 5, IVC 4; Marquette 10, Ridgewood 0 (6 inn.): At Jacksonville on Saturday, the Crusaders ran their season record to a perfect 5-0.
Against Chillicothe IVC, Taylor Waldron struck out 18 while allowing no runs, no walks and a hit over six innings. Logan Nelson finished things up, halting a Ghosts’ rally for the save. Beau Ewers doubled, while Tom Durdan, Gabe Almeda and Carson Zellers all drove in runs.
Nelson (4 IP, 0 R, 5 K) and Hayden McKenna (2 IP, 0 R, 3 K) combined for the shutout of Ridgewood. At the plate, Marquette Academy was paced by Sam Mitre with a double and two RBIs, Durdan with three hits, Nelson with two hits, and RBI singles courtesy of Julian Alexander, Zellers, Charlie Mullen and Beau Ewers.
Track and field
Young’s 5th leads Sandwich: At the March Madness Invitational hosted by Lakes Community College, Sandwich finished 15th out of 20 teams, led by Dylan Young’s fifth-place 1.67-meter leap in the high jump.
The 4x800 team of Max Cryer, Wyatt Miller, Dayton Beatty and Johnny Rizzuto set a new school indoor record with their sixth-place time of 8:32.60.
Stoeger sets record for Fieldcrest: At the Heart of Illinois Conference Indoor Meet at Shirk Center in Bloomington, Mason Stoeger set a new school and meet record to lead Fieldcrest, winning the 1,600 meters in 4:35.07. Carol Megow won her event, as well, with a throw of 9.21 meters in the shot put, beating teammate Calli Nix’s throw of 8.77.
The Fieldcrest 4x800 team scored a third-place finish (12:17).