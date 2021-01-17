September 18, 2023
Marseilles Elementary second-quarter honor roll, January 2021

By Shaw Local News Network
Marseilles Elementary School has named the following students to the second-quarter high honor roll and honor roll:

High Honor roll (3.75-4.00)

Fourth grade: Elizabeth Arnold, Killian Berkland, Desomnd Burress, Lane Gabehart, Tashanti Jackson, Connor Medina, Esmeralda Remington

Fifth grade: Noah Ahrens, Thayden Downey, Izabella Horton, Memory Jackson, Nathan Kelley, Nathan O’Neill, Sofia Perez, Taylor Schaefer, Genevieve Vicich

Sixth grade: Raegan Davis, Liam Jordan, Adaleine Kuffner, Mia Lowe, Dillon McKinnon, Cheyenne Russo, Alexander Shaefer, Austin Smith, Caitlyn Trettenero, Desiree Weisleder

Seventh grade: Brooklyn Byone, Ziedrich Frederick, Celie Thomas, Irene Vicich, Cayden Woodyer

Eighth grade: Michael Bedolla, Tobias Burkey, Jaxon Cooper, Wynfield Dietz, Aidan Hardee, Jami Klock, Christopher Koppers, Quinton Oley, Shaylen Quinn, Savannah Russo, Lucas Shannon, Nehemiah Snyder, Selene Woodard

Honor roll (3.50-3.74)

Fourth grade: Joseph Brown, Jacob McGill, Emma Small

Fifth grade: Lucas Johnson, Wyatt Krause, Ave Leiteritz, Melissa Marabotti, McKinsey Mundt, Jayden Thoemke

Sixth grade: Finley Cooper, Jacoby Gooden, Kyrah Morey, Rylan Prebe, Olivia Wentland

Seventh grade: Olivia Carter, Tessa Diaz, Mary Diss, Felicity Johnson, Reagan Julian, Lucy Kelley, Maggie O’Neill, Stephen Parker

Eighth grade: Brody Combs, Rey Garcia, Kyleigh Hough, Olivia Jackson, Charley Maierhofer, Braidyn Phinney, Lance Rubio, Adrian Shaefer, Chloe Shelton, Kaitlyn Tardiff, Dylan Trettenero