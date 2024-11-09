Woodridge pharmacist served in both Army and Air Force Reserves

Dick Rooney of Westmont, at the Downers Grove American Legion Post 80, served in the Air Force reserves as a pharmacist. (Sandy Bressner)

A pharmacist by trade, Dick Rooney of Woodridge had a long career with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, including serving as its chief of pharmacy.

He also had a long-standing commitment to the military reserves – first to the U.S. Air Force Reserves and then with the U.S. Army Reserves, totaling 26 years of service.

Commuting downstate to the Scott Air Force Base to meet his commitment for the Air Force Reserves led to Rooney’s decision to switch to the Army Reserves.

While in the Air Force Reserves, Rooney said, they were inputting a new unit-dose system for medication, something that Rooney was experienced with and he was able to lend his expertise.

Still, the commute was “292 miles each way,” he said, and he was only able to come home every other weekend.

As a member of the U.S. Army Reserves, Rooney was activated for Operation Desert Storm from February 2003 until August 2004, serving in Bagdad and the Abu Ghraib prison for 17 months as a pharmacy officer.

During that time, Rooney said, “I only got to come home once. It was a long time away.”

During his time in Iraq, Rooney often read when he wasn’t working.

His reading list included “Confessions of Saint Augustine,” the Harry Potter series and the writings of Marcus Aurelius, Plato and Socrates.

“All things you didn’t read but wanted to,” he said.

Rooney had to spend time in shelters when the base was under fire, something to which he got accustomed.

“You can’t worry about things like that. Worrying doesn’t help anyway,” Rooney said. “I always said my prayers at night.”

He felt lucky to have a computer, a phone and, because of his work, an air-conditioned office.

Rooney estimates he was away from his wife, who also is a pharmacist, and three daughters for about 5½ years between moving for his career with the Veterans Administration and serving in the Reserves.

During part of his career, Rooney spent six years at the Parkhurst Army Reserve Center in Darien as a lead instructor.

He taught leadership, ethics and military history.

“I really enjoyed that,” he said.

Rooney’s love for military history is a passion he shares with his daughter Kathleen.

She teaches English at DePaul University and is an accomplished writer with works that include historical fiction.

Rooney met his wife, Mary Ann, in pharmacy school at the University of Nebraska. The two recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.

The event with more than 150 friends and relatives was held at American Legion Post 80 in Downers Grove, where Rooney is a longtime member.

He said that since many of the American Legion members have gone elsewhere to serve their country, when they meet for coffee, there is a sense of a support system.

Since his retirement about three years ago, the American Legion is where he spends his volunteer time.

One of his favorite things to do is tend bees that are kept at the American Legion post.

“We sell the honey and candles,” he said.

With the money raised, the American Legion distributes four $1,000 scholarships. The post has given away $54,000 in scholarships, Rooney said.

Rooney has relied on his green thumb to help convert about two acres of the American Legion’s property into prairie gardens.

“Now there are mostly native plants around the building,” he said.

“We have seen an increase in bumblebees, butterflies, goldfinches and hummingbirds,” Rooney said. “If you build the habitat, they will come.”