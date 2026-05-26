CEF: Making Catholic Education a Reality for Families Needing Assistance

As the 2025–26 school year comes to a close, hundreds of students across the Diocese of Joliet are celebrating another successful year of Catholic education — an opportunity made possible for many through the incredible generosity of donors to the Catholic Education Foundation (CEF).

This past school year, CEF awarded more than $2 million in tuition assistance to hardworking families, helping make the dream of a Catholic education a reality. Behind every scholarship is a child who has been given the opportunity to learn, grow in faith, and build a brighter future.

For many families, that support makes all the difference. “Those donations impact a lot of families and a lot of kids’ lives,” one recipient shared. “We pray for the people who donated and are helping us. If we didn’t have that support, we couldn’t have our children in a Catholic school.”

The Catholic Education Foundation of the Diocese of Joliet helps families who desire a Catholic education for their children but need financial assistance to make it possible. The Foundation provides tuition support to K–12 students with demonstrated financial need who are enrolled in, or applying to attend, CEF-supported Catholic schools across five counties in the Diocese of Joliet.

Thanks to the generosity of donors, students are growing in faith and knowledge, families are being strengthened, and lives are being changed — one scholarship at a time.

For more information, or to make a donation to CEF, please contact:

Catholic Education Foundation

16555 Weber Road

Crest Hill, IL 60403

Ph: 815.221.6127

http://cefjoliet.org/

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