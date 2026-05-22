From neighborhood staples to globally inspired cuisine, Westmont diners once again crowned their local favorites.

Often described as a culinary mecca where diners can experience flavors from around the world without ever leaving town, Westmont’s restaurant scene continues to distinguish itself far beyond suburbia. For the past decade, the Westmont Dining Reader’s Choice Awards have celebrated the establishments residents return to time and time again; not because of trends or hype, but because they have earned lasting loyalty.

Westmont Chamber of Commerce - A Decade of Dining Excellence: Westmont Reader’s Choice Awards Celebrate Local Favorites (Provided)

Now in its 10th year, the annual awards program spotlights the remarkable depth and diversity of Westmont’s dining scene. Categories ranged from fine dining and family-friendly favorites to coffee shops, catering, live entertainment, and globally inspired cuisine. The public voting process gives the awards a uniquely authentic feel because the winners are chosen by the people who dine there week after week.

The Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau recently hosted the Annual Westmont Community Awards Dinner to recognize these incredible establishments as well as individual winners.

Sixteen winners were recognized among 28 categories:

Best Asian Dining – Katy’s Dumpling House

Best Bakery – Bacuri Bakery & Café (2nd year in a row)

Best Banquet Space – Zazzo’s Pizza & Catering

Best BBQ – Uncle Bub’s BBQ (11th year in a row)

Best Breakfast – Citrus Diner (10th year in a row)

Best Burger – DJ’s Sports Bar and Grill (11th year in a row)

Best Catering – The Deli at 700 (4th year in a row)

Best Coffee Shop – Citrus Diner

Best Drinking Establishment – DJ’s Sports Bar & Grill

Best Family-Friendly – The Deli at 700 (2nd year in a row)

Best Fast Casual – The Deli at 700

Best Fast Food – The Deli at 700

Best Fine Dining – Dolce Restaurant & Wine Bar (5th year in a row)

Best Full-Service Restaurant & Bar – Zazzo’s Pizza & Catering

Best Ice Cream – Tasty Treat

Best Indian Dining – Priya’s Kitchen Westmont (2nd year in a row)

Best Italian Dining – Zazzo’s Pizza & Catering

Best Live Entertainment – Dolce Restaurant & Wine Bar (2nd year in a row)

Best Lunch – The Deli at 700 (4th year in a row)

Best Mediterranean – Taste Greek Street Food (7th year in a row)

Best Mexican/Latin Dining – Las Palmas Restaurant

Best for Outdoor Dining – Zazzo’s Pizza & Catering

Best Pizza – Zazzo’s Pizza & Catering (9th year in a row)

Best Salad – The Deli at 700 (2nd year in a row)

Best Sandwich – The Deli at 700 (4th year in a row)

Best Seafood – Uncle Bub’s BBQ & Catering

Best Smoothie Bar – Smoothie King (2nd year in a row)

Best Video Gaming Experience – Zazzo’s Pizza & Catering (2nd year in a row)

Saffron Restaurant was also recognized with one of the Community Improvement Awards.

Westmont Chamber of Commerce - A Decade of Dining Excellence: Westmont Reader’s Choice Awards Celebrate Local Favorites (Provided)

The remarkable staying power behind many of the winners always stands out. Several businesses have dominated categories for years, including Citrus Diner winning Best Breakfast for the 10th consecutive year, DJ’s Sports Bar & Grill earning Best Burger for the 11th year, and Zazzo’s Pizza & Catering continuing its reign in pizza and Italian dining. That kind of consistency does not happen accidentally. It reflects restaurants that have become woven into the routines, traditions, and celebrations of the community itself.

Equally impressive, six restaurants were recognized for participating in all 10 years of the Reader’s Choice Awards program, including Brewed Awakening, Citrus Diner, Dolce Restaurant & Wine Bar, J. Fleming’s Absolutely Delicious, Neat Kitchen + Bar, and Uncle Bub’s BBQ & Catering. The milestone feels especially meaningful in an industry that has persevered through economic uncertainty, staffing shortages, and the lasting effects of the pandemic.

Westmont Chamber of Commerce - A Decade of Dining Excellence: Westmont Reader’s Choice Awards Celebrate Local Favorites (Provided)

The Deli at 700 emerged as one of this year’s biggest standouts, earning recognition in seven categories including Best Catering, Best Family-Friendly, Best Fast Casual, Best Fast Food, Best Lunch, Best Salad, and Best Sandwich. “Receiving this recognition means so much to us because it reflects the trust and loyalty people have shown The Deli at 700,” enthused owner Hania Kahoush. “These awards are a reminder of why we love what we do every day. We truly couldn’t have done it without everyone who continues to support us.”

Westmont offers an impressively wide range of award-winning dining experiences, something Mayor Steve Nero takes pride in. “Westmont has so many wonderful restaurants! I want to thank and congratulate [them all]. I invite our entire community to DINE IN WESTMONT and support these excellent businesses,” he said.

More than anything, the Reader’s Choice Awards reflect the restaurants that help define Westmont itself; the places tied to Friday night dinners, postgame celebrations, coffee catchups, and milestone moments with family and friends. After 10 years, the Reader’s Choice Awards program continues to prove that Westmont’s dining scene is not only thriving, but remains one of the community’s greatest points of pride.

For more information, please contact:

Westmont Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau

One South Cass Avenue, Suite 101

Westmont, IL 60559

630-960-5553

wcctb@westmontchamber.com