Helping Pets Maintain a Healthy Weight

Obesity is one of the most common health concerns in dogs and cats, and it can quietly affect nearly every part of a pet’s well-being. While a few extra pounds may not seem serious at first, excess weight can place added stress on joints, strain the heart and lungs, and increase the risk of diabetes and other chronic conditions. For pets, maintaining a healthy weight is about far more than appearance—it is a key part of living a longer, more active, and more comfortable life.

Dogs and cats gain weight for many of the same reasons people do. Too many calories, too little exercise, frequent treats, table scraps, and aging can all play a role. Some pets are also naturally less active, while certain medical issues may make weight gain more likely. Because obesity often develops gradually, pet owners may not notice the change right away. That is why routine veterinary visits are so important. Dr. Andy Eisenberg with All Creatures Great & Small Veterinary Practice can help determine whether a pet is overweight and recommend a safe plan for improvement.

Keeping pets fit starts with portion control. Measuring meals instead of guessing can make a major difference, especially for indoor cats and smaller dogs. Treats should be limited and counted as part of the daily calorie intake. Pets also need regular activity that matches their age, breed, and physical condition. Dogs benefit from daily walks and play sessions, while cats can stay active with feather toys, puzzle feeders, and short bursts of play that encourage stalking and chasing.

At All Creatures Great & Small Veterinary Practice, helping pets stay healthy includes guiding owners on weight management, nutrition, and exercise. Small lifestyle changes can lead to big improvements over time. When dogs and cats maintain a healthy weight, they often have more energy, better mobility, and a higher quality of life.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment for your pet, please contact:

All Creatures Great & Small

1225 Warren Avenue

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Ph: 630.852.0910

https://www.downersgrovevet.com/

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