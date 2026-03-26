Salud: Top Mexican Eats & Margaritas at Westmont’s Tapatío Mexican Grill

If you’ve been searching for authentic Mexican food that actually delivers on flavor, let us introduce you to one of the western suburbs’ gems: Tapatío Mexican Grill.

In the heart of Downtown Westmont, Tapatío leans into traditional recipes, bold flavors, and dishes that feel like they’ve come straight from a home kitchen. From the moment the food hits the table, diners can smell the depth of the slow-cooked sauces and fresh ingredients. Plates come out hot, vibrant, and generously portioned, reinforcing that this is the kind of place where quality and consistency matter just as much as flavor.

The menu is stacked with classics, but here’s where Tapatío really shines: the tacos are a must-order, especially the steak (asada) and al pastor, while the gorditas offer something a little more authentic and harder to find locally. The tamales are consistently a standout, and the chips and salsa are fresh and honestly addictive.

Wrapped in soft tortillas and finished with rich sauces, the enchiladas deliver that perfect combination of comfort and depth. For heartier entrées, the Tampiqueña features a tender, juicy skirt steak served alongside rice, beans, salad, and a cheese enchilada. It’s classic, satisfying and well executed. We’re also partial to the taco salad, which holds up surprisingly well for both dine-in and takeout. It’s served in a crispy shell and loaded with your choice of protein—chicken and beef are included while the steak is a worthwhile upgrade. Thanks to generous toppings, it’s easily enough to split or to enjoy as two meals.

Tapatío is as practical as it is delicious. The kids’ menu makes for an easy family stop, with everything from tacos and quesadillas to chicken tenders and even cheeseburgers, all at approachable prices.

They’re also open for breakfast, serving a variety of huevos dishes, most under $10, complete with rice, beans, and tortillas, making it a great option for a quick and satisfying start to the day.

Jalisco, home to Guadalajara, is one of Mexico’s most influential culinary regions, known for food that is rich, comforting, and deeply traditional without being overly complicated. That influence shows up across the menu in dishes like birria, carne en su jugo and pozole rojo, where the focus is less on quick grilled items and more on slow-cooked flavor built over time. You’ll also find regional staples like tortas ahogadas, orsandwiches,“drowned” in a spicy tomato sauce, alongside hearty masa-based dishes that bring an added level of authenticity.

What sets Jalisco cuisine apart is its balance. The heat is layered rather than overpowering, built from chiles like guajillo and ancho that enhance each dish instead of dominating it. At its core, it’s grounded in simplicity: slow-braised meats, fresh cilantro and onion, bright lime, and well-made corn masa, all coming together in a way that feels both comforting and intentional.

Beyond the food, the setting makes Tapatío even better. The bright remodeled space offers plenty of seating, and with warmer weather on the horizon, enjoying a meal beneath the twinkling lights along Quincy Street is hard to beat. The vibe is casual, cozy and welcoming; the kind of place where you can pop in for a quick taco lunch or settle in with margaritas and friends.

Speaking of drinks, the margaritas are a standout. Available in both 16- and 32-oz. options, they’re a great value and come in flavors like lime, strawberry, peach, raspberry, guava and mango. You’ll also find mojitos, piña coladas, and refreshing aguas frescas (homemade natural fruit drinks), making it easy to find something for everyone.

Their location right across from the train station offers an easy stop at any time of day, with plenty of nearby parking, which isn’t always easy to come by.

At Tapatío Mexican Grill, tradition, flavor, and simplicity come together to create a dining experience that feels both rooted and refreshing—a true taste of Jalisco right here in Westmont.

Tapatío Mexican Grill

11 W Quincy St., Westmont, IL 60559

Tel. 630-541-7351

Sunday to Thursday 10 AM – 9 PM

Friday and Saturday 10 AM – 10 PM

For more information, please contact:

Westmont Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau

One South Cass Avenue, Suite 101

Westmont, IL 60559630-960-5553

wcctb@westmontchamber.com