Michael Carbery Named New Executive Director of the Catholic Education Foundation

The Catholic Education Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Carbery, CFA, as its new Executive Director. The Catholic Education Foundation supports families in the Diocese of Joliet who seek a Catholic education for their children but are unable to afford the full cost of tuition.

Carbery joins the foundation with extensive leadership experience in finance, banking, fundraising, and education. He most recently served as Senior Director of Development at DePaul University, where he helped strengthen philanthropic partnerships and advance major institutional initiatives. His early career includes serving as a founding director of First Community Bank of Homer Glen and Lockport (now Busey Bank).

Carbery previously chaired the Board of Directors at St. Francis High School in Wheaton and currently serves on the Finance Commission for the Society of Mount Carmel (Religious Order of Carmelites). A graduate of Joliet Catholic Academy, he has deep roots in the Diocese of Joliet and a longstanding commitment to Catholic education.

“Mike brings the leadership, vision, and commitment needed to guide the foundation into its next chapter,” said Jeffery Arseneau, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “His experience in finance and philanthropy, combined with his passion for Catholic education, will strengthen our mission of making Catholic schools accessible to more families across the diocese.”

“The gift of Catholic education has shaped my life and formed the values that guide me—living faithfully, giving generously, and leading responsibly,” Carbery said. “I am honored to serve the Catholic Education Foundation in my home diocese and look forward to helping more families make Catholic education part of their children’s life journey.”

For more information, please contact:

Catholic Education Foundation

16555 Weber Road

Crest Hill, IL 60403

Ph: 815.221.6127

http://cefjoliet.org/

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