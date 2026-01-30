Tips For Keeping Furry Friends Healthy Through Illinois Winters

While winters in Illinois can be pretty, with snow-adorned trees and roofs lined with glistening icicles, they can also be challenging. If you have furry friends at home, keeping them cozy and healthy until spring rolls around takes a little extra effort. Here are some tips for keeping your pet happy and warm:

1. Make annual wellness exams a priority. You might think a check-up is just for warmer months, but the cold actually makes problems like arthritis flare up and cause joint pain. A yearly visit lets your veterinarian look your pet over thoroughly and catch small issues early. If the veterinarian sees signs of joint discomfort during the exam, they can talk about supplements or medication so the pet is prepared for the worst of the cold.

2. Guard against the outdoor hazards. Pets still need exercise, even in the winter. While quick walks are fine, really cold weather can quickly lead to frostbite and hypothermia, even for dogs with thick coats. Pets may need a coat or sweater for their outings. Also, watch out for their paws as ice, snow, and the salt/chemicals used on sidewalks can hurt their feet—and are toxic if they lick them. Use a protective balm or booties for walks. When you get inside, always wipe off their paws with a warm, damp towel.

3. Maintain year-round preventative care. It’s important to keep furry friends on their flea, tick, and heartworm medication through the winter. Many owners pause these preventatives, but ticks can survive milder Illinois days outdoors, and fleas can thrive in warm houses. Since heartworm protection requires continuous defense, don’t let up on their monthly dose.

As winter settles in, make sure your pet is protected. Call All Creatures Great & Small today to schedule your pet’s annual wellness exam, talk about year-round preventatives, and get tips for safe outdoor winter fun.

