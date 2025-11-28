Westmont Chamber - Deck the Halls, Not the Dishes: Uncle Bub’s Does It All! (Provided)

The most wonderful time of the year is here, but let’s be honest. Between meal prep, coordinating schedules, and keeping everyone fed, holiday hosting can bring its own set of challenges. This season, give yourself the gift of ease with an acclaimed, fully prepared holiday meal from Uncle Bub’s BBQ & Catering in Westmont.

Stress-free holidays start here. Uncle Bub’s takes the guesswork out of holiday feasts with their gourmet holiday meal packages—thoughtfully curated to appeal to every palate and customizable to fit your gathering. Whether you want a full holiday bundle, a few standout sides, or the dessert that will steal the show, their catering team can guide you to the perfect fit.

The Ham Family Pack is a crowd favorite year after year, featuring 1/2 smoked ham and including delectable sides like potatoes au gratin, kernel corn, green bean casserole, creamy cole slaw, ham glaze, and potato rolls. Serves 6-9 for under $200; an unbeatable value for a fully cooked, ready-to-reheat feast! The holiday ham’s glaze is truly next level, taking every bite into “just one more forkful” territory.

The Prime Rib Family Pack is a show-stopping centerpiece. Choose between smoked or roasted cooking style, paired with whipped sweet potatoes, potatoes au gratin, glazed baby carrots, cornbread, and horseradish sauce. Easily serves 6-8 for less than $500. This is our personal holiday must-have—nothing says “Happy Holidays” quite like perfectly cooked prime rib!

Last but not least, the smoked or roasted Turkey Family Pack is always a star of holiday meals. All options include country stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, potato rolls, turkey gravy, and cranberry relish. Choose a whole turkey, serving 8-12 people for $233.99, or a turkey breast to serve 5-8 for $209.99.

If you’re building your meal à la carte, consider dark fresh turkey, boneless turkey breasts, cherrywood-smoked boneless ham, or wet-aged prime rib. Holiday side dishes are available in pint and quart-size dishes, offered at $6.99 and $12.99, respectively.

Nothing says the holidays like a dessert platter. Indulge in one of Uncle Bub’s tried-and-true delights, such as cherry, apple or peach cobbler. You haven’t lived until you’ve tried their pumpkin banana pudding, available through the holiday season. The crisp brown sugar glaze on top evokes the perfect holiday bite. There are also lemon bar trays, fruit pies, and chocolate chip cookies. Half platters of these dessert delights are highly recommended!

All meals are homemade, fully cooked, and only need reheating, with simple instructions that make completion effortless. Each bite is more mouthwatering than the last. All of their sides are top notch, but there’s something special about their festive au gratin potatoes; silky layers of potatoes baked in a luscious cream sauce. The vibrant green beans are lightly sautéed in aromatic garlic and finished with amazing seasoning. They’re the perfect counterbalance to rich holiday dishes. Uncle Bub’s stuffing and mashed potatoes are always standouts, too!

Not sure of the best fit for your celebration? Uncle Bub’s Catering department is second to none. They’ll happily guide you through their mouth-watering options. All Christmas orders must be placed by Wednesday, December 17th to be picked up on Tuesday, December 23rd. Please note, Uncle Bub’s will be closed on Christmas Day.

Fall back and trust Uncle Bub’s. They’re a well-oiled machine with nearly 30 years of helping families make their holiday magic come to life. Santa’s elves have nothing on the Uncle Bub’s team. They served an astounding 130 holiday pickup meals for Thanksgiving alone, and nothing is pre-packaged.

“I don’t know how they do it—it’s amazing,” acknowledged Director of Operations Jay Rushford. “Between our front of house and our Catering department getting things organized…. Chef and his team are cooking around the clock.”

There’s no need to travel far for a festive dinner out. Inside the restaurant, twinkling lights, ornaments, and the famous pig ornament tree create a Winter Wonderland dining experience. The family atmosphere you feel when you dine in is the same spirit behind their holiday meals.

“It means a lot to us, and is so rewarding [to be part of your holidays],” Rushford enthused.

Keep your eyes open for periodic specials throughout the holiday season. They’re celebrating Small Business Saturday with $10 half-slabs of their acclaimed ribs. Limit two while supplies last.

December dining features include the Nashville hot chicken sandwich, harvest turkey salad, chicken noodle soup, and fresh muffins! There is even free pictures with Santa from 5-7 p.m. on December 10th. The New Year will be here before we know it. Ring in your New Year’s Day with $6 rib meat sandwiches (limit of 4).

Let Uncle Bub’s handle the cooking so you can focus on what truly matters—making memories, sharing laughs, and savoring the season with the people you love. Call or fill out an online catering inquiry today. Please allow 72 hours notice for your party. Dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery options are available.

Uncle Bub’s Award-Winning BBQ

132 South Cass Avenue

Westmont, IL 60559

Ph: 630-493-9000

unclebubs@unclebubs.com

