Safety Tips for Dogs this Holiday Season

For humans, the holiday season means festive food and sparkling lights. But for your furry family members, it can mean tempting smells, strange people, and shiny things to chew on. Want your pets to enjoy the season as much as you do? Here are three tips to keep them safe and happy:

Mind the menu. The food that comes with the festive season can often be unsafe for furry friends. Holiday turkey, for instance, is a major culprit due to the skin being high in fat and often covered in seasonings, which can cause digestive issues like vomiting and diarrhea, or even pancreatitis. The bones are also a hazard, as they can cause choking or internal damage. Instead, offer a small piece of unseasoned, cooked turkey meat. Also watch out for chocolate and the sugar substitute xylitol. Chocolate can cause severe heart and nervous system issues, while xylitol can cause a rapid, life-threatening drop in blood sugar. Give pets a quiet escape. The constant stream of strangers and change in routines can overwhelm even the most social pet. This overstimulation leads to stress and anxiety. Ensure your pet has a “safe space”—a quiet bedroom, crate, or gated area with their favorite bed—where they can retreat from the noise and activity when they feel the need to decompress. Deck the halls with care. Did you know some decorations can pose a threat to pets? Make sure to anchor your holiday tree securely to prevent it from getting knocked over. Many popular plants, including mistletoe, holly, and poinsettias are toxic to pets if ingested, so make sure to keep them out of reach or opt for artificial versions. Sweep up pine needles, which can be sharp and indigestible, and use shatterproof ornaments on lower branches to avoid potential injuries.

