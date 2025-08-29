Start Your Day Sunny Side Up at the Golden Basket Breakfast Club

For more than two decades, the Golden Basket has been a cornerstone of Westmont, serving up comfort, community, and consistently delicious meals. Since moving into their beautifully remodeled space on the heart of Cass Avenue three years ago, the restaurant has only grown in popularity. Buzzing with energy, the Golden Basket continues to offer a gathering place where regulars and newcomers alike feel right at home.

“Seeing so many familiar faces — it’s like welcoming family back home. And it’s wonderful to see new guests joining the family too,” owners Jim and Dina Ujkashevic shared.

With sunny yellow booths, an oversized stunning quartz-topped breakfast bar, and colorful murals that carry a motivating atmosphere throughout, the Golden Basket balances the charm of a neighborhood diner with the freshness of a modern café. From flawless service to generous portions, every detail is designed to start your day right. Just like their mural suggests, coffee is always a good idea and meals here are made with love.

The menu is as versatile as it is satisfying. Standouts that shine through include house-favorite skillets, which are layered with flavor. The sizzling Mexican Skillet balances heat with savoriness in its grilled chorizo, peppers, and pepper jack cheese folded into eggs and diner’s choice of crispy hash browns or breakfast potatoes. The lighter California Skillet’s creamy avocado and juicy grilled chicken are anchored by gooey melted cheese and finished with the freshness of peppers and onions.

Breakfast staples like the Benedicts are poached perfection. Opt for a unique healthy egg-sperience in replicating one with the portobello breakfast. Two poached eggs are nestled atop two tender, juicy grilled portobello caps on an English muffin, layered with Swiss cheese, fresh sautéed spinach, and grilled tomatoes. A drizzle of their silky Hollandaise sauce is the chef’s kiss; buttery and bright with just a hint of lemon to ensure your taste buds soar. They’ve somehow mastered a lighter decadence here.

Life’s too short to not enjoy an indulgent breakfast from time to time. The Golden Basket’s indulgent Coconut French Toast is pure bliss. Thick slices of French Toast are dipped in egg batter, coated with coconut flakes, griddled golden brown, and topped with fruit. A dollop of their syrup and whipped cream completes each bite. Balanced alongside hearty comfort meals are health-conscious options — high-protein, low-fat, while still offering depths of flavor.

Even lunch dishes are prepared with flair. Burgers are seared for a smoky char, and wraps are folded warm around crisp veggies, creamy avocado, and savory meats. The Swiss Mushroom Burger and California Wrap are staples, each paired with your choice of house-made soup, fresh fries, or fruit. Every plate is made fresh to order, seasoned just right, and served with that signature Golden Basket smile.

Colorful murals bring playful energy to the walls, adding warmth and personality to the airy café feel. The space is open yet cozy, with a hum of conversation, the aroma of fresh coffee, and plates sizzling from the kitchen. It’s a place that feels both fresh and contemporary while keeping the heart of a classic neighborhood diner — comfortable, casual, and always welcoming.

At the Golden Basket, the coffee is hot, the welcome is warm, and hospitality shines as brightly as the space itself. The restaurant may be sunny and modern, but it’s the flavors that keep guests coming back day after day. Plates arrive sizzling from the kitchen: crisp-edged breakfast potatoes with a hint of smoky paprika, golden hash browns that crunch on the outside but melt inside, and eggs cooked just the way you love them.

Come see why the Golden Basket is Westmont’s sunny-side favorite. It’s made for catching up with friends, treating the family, or grabbing a quick bite before a busy day. Rise, shine, and savor the start of your day at the Golden Basket — Westmont’s home for breakfast, lunch, and community.

The Golden Basket Breakfast Club

1 N Cass Ave, Westmont, IL 60559

Open Tuesday-Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ph: (630) 960-0626

For more information, please contact:

Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau

1 South Cass Avenue, Suite 101

Westmont, IL 60559

(630) 960-5553

www.westmontchamber.com