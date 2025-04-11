White Fence Farm adds new items to carryout menu

White Fence Farm has multiple locations in Joliet, Romeoville, Downers Grove and Riverside. The restaurant is a locally-owned business. (Shaw Local News Network)

White Fence Farm has added three new food items to its carryout menu.

White Cheddar cheese curds, fried pickle chips or battered mushrooms are available now, by the pint or by the quart.

These three items are available at the Joliet, Romeoville, Downers Grove and Riverside locations.

Locally, White Fence Farm is located at 80 Barney Drive in Joliet and 1375 Joliet Road in Romeoville, behind the main restaurant.

For more information, call 815-744-2072 (Joliet) or 630-783-9892 (Romeoville) or visit whitefencefarm-il.com.