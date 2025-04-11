April 11, 2025
White Fence Farm adds new items to carryout menu

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Because White Fence Farm has multiple locations, some people think it’s a national chain. But the Hastert family, which opened the restaurant in 1954, still owns and operates the business. Pictured is the carryout location in Joliet.

White Fence Farm has multiple locations in Joliet, Romeoville, Downers Grove and Riverside. The restaurant is a locally-owned business. (Shaw Local News Network)

White Fence Farm has added three new food items to its carryout menu.

White Cheddar cheese curds, fried pickle chips or battered mushrooms are available now, by the pint or by the quart.

These three items are available at the Joliet, Romeoville, Downers Grove and Riverside locations.

Locally, White Fence Farm is located at 80 Barney Drive in Joliet and 1375 Joliet Road in Romeoville, behind the main restaurant.

For more information, call 815-744-2072 (Joliet) or 630-783-9892 (Romeoville) or visit whitefencefarm-il.com.

