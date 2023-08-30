Downers Grove Park District to host Dog Daze Sept. 9

The Downers Grove Park District will host its second Dog Daze event where dog owners can pack up their pooch and plan for a day of free fun-filled activities. The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 9, at Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St. in Downers Grove.

Peruse the many vendor booths offering demos, giveaways and merchandise for purchase. Listen to live acoustic music with Mike and Traci from Good Clean Fun, purchase treats for humans or pups and enjoy cold adult beverages. Food vendors will include Dope Sandwich Food Truck and Chick-fil-A. Adults ages 21 and up can purchase beer, wine or coolers for $6 each.

Dogs can cool off in doggie pools, romp through sprinklers and chase bubbles in the fenced off-leash splash zone. A non-competitive agility course will be open for free play from noon-2 p.m. and will feature obedience tools and other training demos.

The Peanut butter competition area will have individual stations where dogs will compete in peanut butter licking competitions. Short dogs will compete at 12:30 p.m., thick dogs at 1:30 p.m., tall dogs at 2:30 p.m. and older dogs at 3:30p.m. The winner from each group will receive a prize.

West Suburban Humane Society will be onsite with adoptable dogs, applications and information regarding how the community can help other furry friends. During the event, visitors can support the Humane Society by donating much-needed operational supplies (a list of items is available on wshs-dg.org). In addition, tips collected from beverage sales during Dog Daze will be donated to the organization.

During the event, all dogs should remain on leash while not visiting the fenced areas. Dogs should be up-to-date on vaccinations. Pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after their dog and aggressive animals will not be permitted to participate.

For more information and the schedule of activities for Dog Daze, visit dgparks.org.